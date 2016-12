The first part of this two part series focuses on the art at Design Festa

Once again, JAPANESE STREETS spent two days at Design Festa, promoted as Asia’s largest art event.

As usual, the huge art event was held at Tokyo Big Sight. More than 60,000 vistors admired the art of 12,000 artists at over 4,000 booths. Let that sink in. To visit every single booth in two days you would have to visit 3.7 booths per minute! That’s how humongous this event is.

In spite of the scale, I still managed to pick out a reasonable number of artists and visitors to introduce on JAPANESE STREETS. Enjoy!

THE ART

↓ Joshua

↓ Siozaki miu

↓ PUUTY LAND : Naoki Watanabe

↓ Haru Nishimura

↓ remalphorie : riko

↓ yutaokuda

↓ Kouta

↓ Ui Rio

↓ P.P.PUDDING

↓ HARUKA SUZUKI

↓ Kin Kuzushima

↓ hyto

↓ DAIKAIJYUSALON

↓ Sunguts Factory

↓ One up

↓ pace

↓ Ayako Sakurai

↓ ROHARU

↓ rai-ki

↓ CroaK by Atelier 1616

↓ Kimono Pon-chi

↓ AM.Jack (candles) & Fruits torta (accessories)

↓ Aikariya

↓ uebow

↓ John Hathway

↓ REI

↓ kotsuw

↓ irodori : Sayakana

↓ Yoshiko Fujita

↓ AKANE KOJIMA

↓ Woodcraft Nishioka

↓ Ichigo daifuku

↓ Origami no Shokunin

↓ Aki

↓ Ifu Koubou

↓ MALICIOUS.X

↓ Yuka Akabori

↓ Fish Born Chips

↓ maruyamatoubou

↓ ST GEAR

↓ ICHIYOH HAGA

↓ Pulp Illumination Art Studio

