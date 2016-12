Way back in 2012, I introduced Ayano “Gon” Nakayama of the Tokyo based boutique and gallery Dorothy Vacance. Gon has a wonderful combination of a charming personality and unique creativity, which makes every visit to Dorothy Vacance a true delight.

A few months ago, Gon told me about a new project she was working on, original souvenirs for the increasing number of foreign tourists streaming into Japan. This year over 20 million of them are expected to visit.

Gon being Gon, she came up with something both cute and unique, embroidered patches featuring traditional images of Japan. From the beloved maneki-neko cat to sushi and bonsai. The patches can be quickly and easily ironed onto any kind of textile. A bag perhaps, or a handkerchief, or even clothing.

Gon’s collection, marketed as Tokyo Hyper Souvenir, and made in collaboration with trendy boutique chain Scrapbook is available only between March 18 and April 12. So better hurry to get some before it is too late!

UPDATE (April 10)

I just got a phone call from Gon with very good news. The Tokyo Hyper Souvenir has been such a great success, that it will be continued. So, if you are anywhere near Tokyo’s Shibuya district over the next few months, make sure to visit Scrapbook!

Where: Scrapbook (Jeanasis)

Time: 11:00~20:00

Address: 5/22/7 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001

Phone: 03-5468-5115

Here are some images of the Tokyo Hyper Souvenir corner at Scrapbook in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

Gon was so kind to share her original designs with us.