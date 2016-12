One of Tokyo’s most important fashion and design exhibitions, rooms, took place again this week. JAPANESE STREETS picked a few favorites

Tetsuya Nakamura

Japanese artist Tetsuya Nakamura’s theme is speed. His sculptures are fully handmade and gorgeous!

Bunka Students

Lots of students of Bunka Fashion Academy participated. We picked the work of four students of Bunka Fashion Graduate Academy.

Rae Liu (China)

Pang Bou (China)

Kosuke Maedau (Japan)

Sakura Yanou (Japan)

TĖTE・DEBUT

TĖTE・DEBUT was started in January 2013 by Japanese hat designer Seira Miyamura who has a wonderfully whimsical and almost mischievous sense of design.

WABISABISM

WABISABISM was launched only last year March in Saitama by Teruyuki Mizunuma. He creates awesome headwear, some of which can be rolled and flattened.

HEIHEI

HEIHEI is the brainchild of Shouhei Kato. The bears are made of fake fur, and feature a broken heart.

SCENARIO PEPPERS

SCENARIO PEPPERS was started by Shinobu Yamaguchi in 2013. She creates all her bags and pouches by hand.

Junichi Hakamaki

Japanese artist and designer Junichi Hakamaki started his current line in October 2015. He creates original limited edition Lolita styled clothing and invites Lolita girls to have them style themselves before photographering them in a stilllife. “It is a fusion of art, fashion, subculture and mode,” he explains.

Shigeki Matsuyama

Shigeki Matsuyama is a Japanese artist who uses WWI dazzle camouflage designs as the motive for his work. It expresses the uncertain always changing qualities of today’s social networking sites, he explains.



Dazzle camouflage in action

HOLY CRAP!

HOLY CRAP! is the creation of Kana and Masanori Tomita. The couple creates very playful shoes and belts.

Lactose Intoler-Art

Lactose Intoner-Art is the brainchild of my good friend Brandon Reierson. He started many years ago as an illustrator, fell in love with Japan, moved to Tokyo, and recently branched out into clothing. Love his wild designs!

N by Nozomi KAKIMOTO

Nozomi Kakimoto is the designer behind the wonderful hat brand N. I introduced Kakimoto previously (rooms 25 and rooms 26) on JAPANESE STREETS, and most likely will do so again. Her playful, yet chic designs always delight and entertain.

POLS

POLS was launched last year by 115-year-old yarn-dye weaving manufacturing and trading firm Maruman. Their experience and history is clearly evident in their exquisitely executed designs.

Rempah Rempah

Rempah Rempah is a boutique and art gallery from Ishikawa Prefecture that regularly has shows all over Japan. The gallery represents a continuously changing stable of modern Japanese artists.

BANSAN

There is something quintessential Japanese about women’s wear brand BANSAN that immediately catches your eye. BANSAN designer Mayuko Ban shot her recent collection at a shrine, and it is easy to understand why. Her laid back yet stylish designs seem to give off almost spiritual vibes.

