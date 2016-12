From July through December, the Tikotin Museum of Japanese Art in Haifa dedicated three of its exhibition halls to photographs of JAPANESE STREETS.

The exhibition was covered extensively by Israeli media and attracted a record number of visitors. Actually, it was so successful that I have been invited back to do an exhibition on cosplay later this year.

On the opening day, I photographed a few Israeli Harajuku street fashion and cosplay fans (see below). They were so kind to pose for me, even though they were about to participate in a fashion show organized by the museum. They told me that there is a small but thriving community of Japanese street fashion and cosplay fans in Israel. They even run their own Harajuku Fashion Walk in Tel Aviv.

It was a bit hectic, with an inconvenient location and terrible light, but thanks to the people posing the photographs are still OK.

To all the people, who worked on, supported, visited or posed, thank you very much! I am looking forward to seeing you again this year.

Ten Israeli fans of Japanese street fashion and cosplay were so kind to pose for me during the opening of the exhibition. I have made a small selection of their photographs.

↓ MAGDALEN, Piano Teacher

↓ RINI RAW, Musician & Fashion Designer

↓ GAIA, Student

↓ EINAV IZACK, Animator & Seamstress

↓ AYA ILAN, Officer in Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

↓ ADI, Student

↓ NICOLE, Student

↓ ANAN, Student

↓ OPHIR, Student

↓ Noga, Soldier