Katsumi Nishizawa

Already 65 years old, Nishizawa started this style only about ten years ago. He is a retired art teacher who now focuses on his own art. “I want to express a modern form of ancient art,” he says, “like old Budhhist statues from Asia.” He uses aluminum foil, coffee powder, string and acrylic paint to create very colorful works of art with structure.

Tetsuo Fujime

Graduated from Tokyo Art University and now works as a designer, but recently decided she wants to work as an artist. “Without my company noticing,” she adds with a charming smile. She draws her work with color pencils, scans them and finalizes them in Photoshop before printing them.

She used to like drawing wine, she says but got stuck in a rut and thought drawing men may re-energize her. “I didn’t want to draw adult men because their world is too far removed from mine. So, I began drawing boys of junior high school age.”

Today is Fujime’s first time to exhibit her work. “I thought women would like them, but surprisingly my work seems to attract men more,” she says with an almost embarrassed smile.

Kenta Akamatsu and Mizuki Iwasaki

Are two of five artists exhibiting in one booth today, “but we don’t operate as a group,” Iwasaki says. They create postcards, stickers, bags and other items with their art, but their postcards are especially attractive. The simple lines and color blocks of some of their works are perfect for this medium.

Chata-ra

Is the name of Japanese artist Yuriko Moriyama’s cat, which is the inspiration of her unique line of dressed up cat dolls. During the interview she constantly said she didn’t do her best, but her booth featured some 200 dolls…

Chante and K.victoria

shared one booth today, both selling gothic fashion.

maison de chat noir

Was started in 2013 by designer couple Macoto and Noir. Based in Kumamoto in Japan’s South they only visit Tokyo for Design Festa. They design women’s fashion, shoes and bags. Noir calls his creations “naughty style” because he wants his clients to wear his clothes and feel as free as a naughty child.